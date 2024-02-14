Om Birla participates in 'Tiffin with Didi' programme, urges women of SHGs to turn local products into brand

Kota (Rajasthan), Feb 14 (PTI) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and MP from Kota-Bundi on Wednesday participated in the 'Tiffin with Didi' programme organised in Modak town of Kota district and relished meal with the women of Self-Help Groups (SHGs).

Birla held interaction with the women workers of SHGs, heard tales of their success and urged them to turn local product into a brand.

The Lok Sabha speaker said all kind of assistance and cooperation would be extended to the SHGs to make women 'Lakhpati Didi' as per Prime Minister Narendra Modi's sentiments.

The women embodied confidence, energy and willpower that can turn calamity into opportunity while sorting out challenges, he said, adding they were committed for their empowerment and welfare by all possible means.

Birla also called upon the women of SHGs to work towards meeting out local demand with local products and pointed out coriander product of Ramgang Mandi area of Kota district is renowned globally.

He urged the women to develop coriander powder into a brand and assured to assist them for marketing by associating SHGs with the bigger companies.

Several women narrated their respective success stories and their role in bringing a change in the society.

SHG worker Sapna Sharma of Modak town recounted Birla that she received business correspondent training and made village women financially literate and educated to avail various government and insurance schemes.

Another SHG woman Anita recalled grave condition of her family after losing her husband and narrated her journey of self employment that enabled her for schooling and educating her children.

Birla also distributed cheques to various SHGs on this occasion. PTI CORR AS AS