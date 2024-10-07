Om Birla praises Hema Malini's contribution to Mathura's development

Mathura (UP), Oct 7 (PTI) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla lauded MP Hema Malini's contribution to Mathura's development by finding ways to solve its problems inside and outside the Parliament.

Addressing reporters after attending a performance by her on Sunday evening at Panchajanya Auditorium in Mathura, Birla said Hema Malini has also addressed environmental concerns and other problems faced by people of her constituency.

He praised the Mathura MP for helping spread Indian culture and 'dharma' all over the world through her art.

"Her contribution to the propagation of Indian art and culture all over the world is supreme," the speaker said.

He added, "Starting with Bharatnatyam, Hema Malini switched to film as an actress and spread the country's glory all over the world. For the last three consecutive terms, she is sincerely working for the people of her constituency. She has spread spiritual power, 'dharma' and culture of India all over the world," Birla said.

After her performance, Hema Malini said, "I am happy that I could present Nratya Natika Durga at Panchajanya auditorium on the occasion of Navratra. I gave this auditorium to Mathura with the hope that young talent will present their dance, music, etc. here and would become a renowned artist in future."