Om Birla, Rajasthan Dy CM inaugurate ayurveda college in Kota

Kota, Nov 6 (PTI) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Premchand Bairwa on Thursday inaugurated the newly constructed building of the Government Ayurveda, Yoga, and Naturopathy Integrated College in Talwandi, Kota.

In his address, Birla emphasised that Ayurveda and Yoga are not only medical systems but also represent India's ancient lifestyle and the science of balanced health.

Birla proposed that the college be named after former MP Vaidya Daudayal Joshi, highlighting the tribute this would be to his contribution. He also expressed gratitude to the state government for supporting this proposal.

Birla outlined plans to promote clinical research, hydrotherapy, cryotherapy, and massage therapy at the institution. He stressed the importance of scientific standardisation to maintain the quality of medicinal products. Birla further announced plans to develop Kota as a major centre for Yoga, Ayurveda, and wellness, including a 50-bigha Ayurveda Medicity and medicinal park, which will foster health tourism and create employment opportunities.

Deputy Chief Minister Premchand Bairwa, who is also the AYUSH Minister, stated that Ayurveda is the "art of living" and the "science of balance with nature." He expressed confidence that Kota would become a hub for Ayurveda and Yoga. He also highlighted that Rajasthan is leading the country in the field of Ayurveda and AYUSH medicine.

Bairwa revealed that an action plan of Rs 348 crore has been approved under the National AYUSH Mission, which includes the establishment of an Ayurvedic hospital in Bundi.

MLA Sandeep Sharma and several other dignitaries were present at the inauguration ceremony.