Om Birla stresses on importance of transparency in police administration

New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday stressed on the importance of transparency and accountability in police administration, saying they play an important role in safeguarding citizens' rights.

He also underscored the need for the police to have a nuanced understanding of cultural and traditional aspects while operating within the framework of law enforcement.

Birla made the remarks while addressing IPS trainee officers here who are attending an appreciation course in parliamentary processes and procedures.

According to a statement by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, the speaker referred to the "vital role" of transparency and accountability in police administration and highlighted that accountability and transparency are paramount to safeguard citizens' rights.

Birla strongly emphasised the social role of the police, stating that they should inspire confidence rather than fear, encouraging people to report any illegal or wrongful activities freely.

By openly sharing information on policies and procedures, a transparent police administration actively involves the society in enhancing public safety and strengthening the bond between law enforcement and the people it serves, said Birla.

He urged the trainee officers to use technology more and more for speedy and qualitative results in investigation.

Birla said once the three new bills relating to police and criminal laws introduced during the last session become law, it would help them discharge their responsibilities in a more effective manner.

He also urged the trainee officers to embrace innovation which will augment their capacity in dealing with their official responsibilities.