Om Birla to address NE states'' Assembly Speakers meet in Shillong on Saturday

Shillong, Jul 26 (PTI) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will address a conference of Assembly Speakers of the eight northeastern states on Saturday, an official said.

The two-day conference, starting on July 29 under the chairmanship of Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Pasang D Sona, will discuss the management of natural disasters and ways to improve regional connectivity, he said on Wednesday.

“The 20th annual conference of Commonwealth Parliamentary Association, India Region Zone III will be held in Shillong from Saturday. Assembly Speakers of the northeastern states will attend the meeting. The delegates are expected to reach Meghalaya on Friday,” the official of the state assembly secretariat said.

The CPA India Region comprises a total of 31 Legislatures, from Assam in the east to Gujarat in the West.

The zone III consists of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Tripura.

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh will also address the conference on the first day along with Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, the official said.

Meghalaya Governor Phagu Chauhan will address the gathering on Sunday, and in the evening, he will host a dinner for the delegates at the Raj Bhavan here, the official said.

The delegates will visit scenic Sohra in East Khasi Hills district on July 31 and will participate in a lunch hosted by Meghalaya Legislative Assembly Speaker Thomas A Sangma at a resort there. PTI JOP BDC