Om Birla to lead Indian delegation at inter-parliamentary union assembly in Tashkent

New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will lead a high-level Indian parliamentary delegation to the 150th assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) to be held in Uzbekistan capital Tashkent from April 5 to 9.

According to an official statement, Birla is slated to address the assembly during a high-level general debate on the theme 'Parliamentary Action for Social Development and Justice', highlighting India's commitment to inclusive governance and equity through legislative mechanisms.

The delegation includes prominent parliamentarians from both Houses, including Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, MPs Bhartruhari Mahtab, Anurag Singh Thakur, Vishnu Dayal Ram, Aparajita Sarangi, Dr Sasmit Patra, Ashok Kumar Mittal, Kiran Choudhry, Lata Wankhede and Bijuli Kalita Medhi.

Secretaries-General of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha -- Utpal Kumar Singh and P C Mody, respectively -- are also part of the delegation.

Indian MPs will take part in a range of sessions including the IPU's Governing Council, Executive Committee, Standing Committees and thematic panels, engaging in discussions on global challenges and the role of parliaments in addressing them, the statement said.

On the sidelines of the assembly, Birla is expected to meet his counterparts from other national parliaments to discuss matters of mutual interest and explore avenues for strengthening inter-parliamentary cooperation.

During his stay in Uzbekistan, Birla will also interact with members of the Indian community.