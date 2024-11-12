Om Birla's daughter gets married in Kota

Kota, Nov 12 (PTI) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's daughter Anjali got married at a function here on Tuesday night. His son-in-law Aneesh hails from a noted business family in Kota.

The marriage was solemnised on the occasion of Dev Uthani Gyaras.

Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan Assembly Rajendra Singh Rathore, the state's minister of youth affairs Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, MLAs and other dignitaries attended the function.

A reception will be held on Wednesday at a resort on Bundi road and the city is expected to witness some VIP movement. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma are scheduled to visit Kota for the reception. PTI COR SKY SKY