Om Prakash Mathur takes oath as Sikkim Governor

Gangtok, Jul 31 (PTI) Senior BJP leader Om Prakash Mathur on Wednesday took oath as the 16th governor of Sikkim.

He was administered the oath of office by Sikkim High Court Chief Justice Biswanath Somadder during a function held at the Raj Bhavan here.

Mathur, 72, succeeds Lakshman Prasad Acharya, who has been made the Assam Governor.

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, other ministers and senior officials were present at the function.

Mathur is also a former member of the Rajya Sabha. PTI KDK RBT