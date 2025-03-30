Oman beckons Indians for corporate events, destination weddings

Mumbai, Mar 30 (PTI) In an effort to boost tourism from India, Oman is actively focusing on attracting visitors for corporate events and celebrations such as destination weddings, a senior official of Oman Tourism said.

The strategy centres on the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) sector, with several Indian clients already recognizing Oman as a viable choice, Arjun Chadha, Country Manager for Oman Tourism in India, told PTI.

The aim is to significantly increase participation in this market and establish a loyal clientele that frequently hosts MICE events in Oman, he said.

Oman consistently promotes its diverse tourism offerings in India, resulting in as many as six lakh Indians visiting the sultanate in 2023.

In September last year, the Oman embassy launched "A Journey to Explore Oman," campaign, aimed at raising the Indian tourist inflow to seven lakh.

Chadha said a promising trend has been observed in Indian tourist arrivals to the Gulf nation.

Beyond its deserts, Oman boasts three distinct regions that offer unique experiences: Muscat, the vibrant capital; Salalah, renowned for its lush greenery and waterfalls; and Jabal Akhdar, famous for its magnificent mountains and valleys, he said.

In August 2024, Oman’s Ministry of Heritage and Tourism identified India as one of its key source markets outside the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

Oman Tourism is banking on factors like geographical proximity, streamlined visa processes, and targeted promotional efforts, including roadshows in major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata, to boos the tourist inflow from India.

Chadha highlighted Oman’s commitment to prioritizing tourism as a vital sector for national development in the coming years.

"While corporates regularly book MICE events, Oman also offers varied options for personal experiences, including the rising trend of destination weddings,” Chadha said.

The Al Bustan Palace, a Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Muscat, particularly captivates couples due to its historical significance and royal heritage, he said.

Many Indians got married at this Palace in the last few years and the number is expected to rise further, he said.

Many similar venues across Oman provide locations for beach weddings, supported by resorts with ample space. The large Indian community already present in Oman strengthens the hospitality sector, he said.

Oman’s southern region, where Salalah is situated, also serves as an excellent venue for large gatherings, including corporate meetings, product launches, and wedding celebrations.

"Muscat’s proximity, it is just four hours from Dubai by road, also appeals to travellers who wish to visit both the places,” Chadha said. PTI ND VT