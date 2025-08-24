Oman eyeing 10 lakh tourists per year from India, says official

Mumbai, Aug 24 (PTI) Oman is making efforts to attract one million Indian tourists per year, according to a senior official of that country’s Ministry of Heritage and Tourism.

Oman has become a popular destination for Indian tourists, and around 7 lakh tourists from India visited the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member nation last year, the official said.

“Our aim is to have a million Indian tourists visit Oman per year,” said Yousuf Khalaf Al Mujaizi, Assistant Director, Business Development Department, Ministry of Heritage and Tourism of Oman.

The stress will be on more weddings, MICE sector and adventure campaigns, he said at the recent 'Focus Oman' roadshow in Jaipur, according to a release.

“We are investing in multi-channel campaigns targeting luxury travel, weddings, MICE and adventure tourism,” he said.

He emphasized India’s importance as a priority market, citing deep-rooted cultural and economic ties. "India’s vast and diverse traveller base, interested in cultural and natural destinations, makes it a strategic focus for Oman tourism promotional efforts,” he said.

He pointed out that the roadshow provided a platform to directly engage with leading travel companies and highlight Oman’s unique selling points, from its varied landscapes to its rich heritage.

The roadshow featured participation from Omani tourism institutions, hospitality operators, and airlines. The event was aimed at strengthening tourism ties between India and Oman.

The event included bilateral meetings between Omani tourism representatives and their Indian counterparts, along with comprehensive presentations on Oman’s diverse tourism offerings and potential areas of collaboration.

The three-day event brought together 25 Omani tourism entities and 150 Indian tour operators, the release said. PTI VT VT