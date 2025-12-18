Oman’s top honour for PM Modi ‘moment of national pride’: Arunachal CM Khandu

Itanagar, Dec 18 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for receiving the 'First Class of the Order of Oman', the Sultanate’s highest civilian honour, calling it a moment of "immense pride for India" and a recognition of the country’s growing global stature.

Highlighting the global significance of the award, Khandu said the honour places Modi "alongside legendary global figures such as Queen Elizabeth II, Queen Máxima of the Netherlands, Emperor Akihito of Japan, Nelson Mandela, and King Abdullah II of Jordan." "A moment of immense pride for India as Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji has been conferred the First Class of the Order of Oman, the highest civilian honour of the Sultanate of Oman," Khandu said in a post on X.

According to the chief minister, being counted among such eminent personalities underscores the international credibility and influence India has attained in recent years.

Khandu said this was Modi's 29th international recognition. PTI UPL UPL MNB