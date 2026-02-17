Omar Abduallah thanks Home Minister Amit Shah for reopening 14 tourist destinations in J-K

Srinagar, Feb 17 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday thanked Union Home Minister Amit Shah for reopening 14 tourist destinations, including Asia's largest Tulip Garden here, in the Union Territory, which were closed in April last year following the Pahalgam terror attack.

"Recently, the Union home minister had come to Jammu and I had talks with him. Before that, I met him in Delhi as well. My request with regard to tourism was that the areas which have been closed should be reopened," Abdullah told reporters on the sidelines of a function here.

The chief minister said no purpose was served by keeping these destinations closed, as these have been kept open even at "the worst of times".

"I was assured by the home minister that these places will be reopened and orders for the same have now been issued. I am thankful to the home minister for that. The local people have borne losses (due to closure). Now, I hope people will visit these beautiful places," Abdullah told reporters on the sidelines of a function here.

The lieutenant governor, who heads the security apparatus in Jammu and Kashmir, on Monday ordered the reopening of 11 tourist destinations in Kashmir and three in the Jammu region.

Among the destinations that have been reopened included the famous Tulip Garden, the largest in Asia, on the banks of the Dal Lake, which has attracted thousands of tourists every year.

The other tourist spots in the Kashmir Division are Yousmarg, Doodhpathri, Dandipora Park in Kokernag, Peer Ki Gali, Dubjan and Padpawan in Shopian, Astanpora, Thajwas Glacier, Hung Park in Ganderbal, Wullar and Watlab in Baramulla.

These destinations were among the 80-odd places which were shut down for visitors in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 last year that left 26 persons, mostly tourists, dead.

On the controversial remarks made by BJP MLA Vikram Randhawa, the chief minister said the truth has prevailed. "The truth did come out after that.

The case was against him (Randhawa). If my information is correct, a case was filed against him for occupying government land," Abdullah said.

Randhawa had alleged that 90 per cent of the illegal occupants of Jammu Development Authority (JDA) lands were Kashmiris, stoking a controversy.

It later turned out that Randhawa himself was facing charges of illegal land occupation in Jammu.

Abdullah alleged there is always a difference between the words and deeds of BJP leaders.

"They talk about Jammu and Kashmir and nominated a person to the Rajya Sabha from here. He spent 90 per cent of his (MPLAD) funds in Uttar Pradesh.

"He (Ghulam Ali Khatana) is from J-K. He has taken an official house here. Khatana sahib lives here and works from here but when it comes to CDF, he spends 90 per cent of it in UP," Abdullah alleged.

Khatana, a BJP leader. was nominated to the Rajya Sabha by President of India in 2022 when Jammu and Kashmir had no representation in the House of Elders.

Asked about electricity supply during the month of Ramzan, the chief minister said he is scheduled to chair a meeting of officials where all aspects and arrangements will be reviewed.

"We would make all efforts to ensure that people face the least amount of difficulty during the holy fasting month," he added.

On the protests by daily wagers, Abdullah said there is no need for the street protests as the government has announced on the floor of the Assembly that they shall be regularised this year as per a scheduled process.

"If somebody is provoking them for political benefits, they should not become tools in their hands.

"I will listen to you and do anything if you ask with love. Try intimidating me, then nothing will happen. If they have something to say, they should come and tell me. These street protests are not good for them or their future. We have said they will be regularised this year in a time-bound manner," he added.

While the exact number of daily wagers in Jammu and Kashmir varies, the government has verified 66,000 such employees for regularisation of services. PTI MIJ SKY SKY