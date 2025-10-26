Omar Abdullah abandoned Budgam, time to vote for alternative to NC: Mehbooba Mufti

Srinagar, Oct 26 (PTI) Campaigning for the Budgam byelection, opposition PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday accused Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah of abandoning the constituency after winning the assembly election last year.

"Before the assembly polls, he (Omar) had said that he would retain the seat where he would get more votes. However, he left Budgam even after getting more votes from here," Mufti said at a public meeting for PDP candidate Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi in Budgam.

The Budgam assembly segment is going to the bypolls on November 11. The seat was vacated by Abdullah, who chose to retain Ganderbal after winning from both constituencies. There are 17 candidates in the fray this time, including NC's Aga Syed Mehmood.

"How many times did he (Abdullah) come to visit this constituency in the past one year? I am not saying that they could have done everything in one year but when you do not keep your word, how can you trust that leader or party?" she asked.

The former chief minister said people of Budgam have voted in favour of National Conference candidates for the past 50 years, and it was time for them to give a chance to an alternative.

"For the past 50 years, people of Budgam have elected NC leaders, made ministers and this time chief minister. Now, the people of Budgam have a chance to take charge and change the course of their lives towards a bright future," she added. PTI MIJ RT