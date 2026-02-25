Omar Abdullah backs West Bengal name change demand after approval for Kerala

Srinagar, Feb 25 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday said the Centre should accept the West Bengal government's demand to rename the state, following the Union Cabinet's approval of a similar proposal for Kerala.

The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved the Kerala government's proposal to change the state's name to Keralam. Following the approval, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed dissatisfaction that her state's renaming proposal has remained pending with the Centre for a long time despite the move for Kerala.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event here, Abdullah said, "Other states have also proposed name changes. If the West Bengal assembly is seeking to rename the state, the Centre should accept this demand." "If a similar proposal was to be moved in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly in the future, the Centre should also give it due consideration," he added.

The chief minister also welcomed Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on his maiden visit to Kashmir. The vice president will attend the 21st convocation of the Kashmir University on Thursday.

"He is arriving this evening to attend the convocation. Students are eagerly waiting to receive their degrees and medals from him. This is his first visit after assuming office and we welcome him," Abdullah added.

Earlier in the day, the chief minister laid the foundation stone for 'Bab-ul-Sultan-ul-Arifeen' calligraphy gate at Rainawari Chowk.

He said the project is part of the government's attempt to beautify the old city. Such spots would help attract tourists and benefit the downtown (interior areas of the city), he added. PTI SSB AKY