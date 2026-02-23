Omar Abdullah bats for artificial snow in Gulmarg to counter climate change, boost tourism

Gulmarg (J-K), Feb 23 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday advocated for the introduction of artificial snow at Gulmarg to bolster tourism and promote the destination as a winter sports hub.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the inaugural ceremony of the sixth Khelo India Winter Games (KIWG) in north Kashmir's Baramulla, Abdullah said Gulmarg remains the pre-eminent venue for winter spots in India, shifting weather patterns require a transition in infrastructure.

"It is a huge thing that Gulmarg is hosting the winter games for the sixth time. It tells you that there is no better place for the winter games in the country. However, the reality is that weather patterns are changing. We could never think it would be so warm in Gulmarg in February. This is a reality and we have to accept it. We will take whatever steps need to be taken accordingly," the chief minister said.

Abdullah said weather patterns were changing and have become unpredictable and the government needs to rethink long-term planning for winter sports infrastructure.

"Wherever winter games take place across the world, they are not possible without the artificial snow. The Winter Olympics in Cortina, Italy, which concluded yesterday, could not have been held without it. Since the 1970s, it has been proven that artificial snow is a requirement for every Winter Olympics," he said.

The chief minister committed to creating similar mechanisms in Gulmarg to support both athletes and the tourism sector. He added that winter tourism is really important for the region and the government "will take steps to give it a fillip".

Responding to a query about the women's participation in the KIWG, Abdullah described winter sports as an effective way to bridge gender differences, noting that men and women compete at nearly equal levels in almost every discipline.

"To see greater women participation in these games is very heartening. However, we need to ensure that we make proper facilities available, we need proper coaching facilities so that we are eventually in a position to compete for medals," he said.

Abdullah expressed regret that the participation of athletes from Jammu and Kashmir has not yet reached medal-winning standards on the global stage.

I hope that within my life time, we can raise our performance. We have seen India win individual Olympic medals in athletics and shooting during the Summer Games. Hopefully, we will see it in winter sports as well, he added. PTI SSB AKY