Omar Abdullah calls on PM Modi, discusses key issues concerning J-K

New Delhi, May 3 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday and discussed various key issues, including last week's terror attack in Pahalgam, officials said.

The meeting at the prime minister's residence lasted around 30 minutes, they said.

This is the first meeting between the two leaders since the April 22 terror attack in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed.

Giving details of the meeting, an official spokesperson said Abdullah discussed key issues concerning Jammu and Kashmir with the prime minister, with particular emphasis on the recent developments in the region.

During the meeting, the chief minister briefed Modi on the prevailing situation in wake of the heinous terror attack in Baisaran Valley of the Pahalgam tourist resort town, he said and added Abdullah reiterated the deep sense of grief and outrage felt by the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

On April 28, the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly unanimously adopted a resolution condemning the attack in the strongest possible terms, reflecting the collective will of the people's representatives to stand united against terrorism and safeguard the region's peace and harmony.

The chief minister conveyed to the prime minister the deep sense of solidarity among the people of Jammu and Kashmir in rejecting violence, the spokesperson said.

Earlier, the officials said Abdullah briefed the prime minister about the ground situation, especially the outrage among the people over the deadly attack and their spontaneous protests in every nook and corner to convey their disapproval of the violence, which had happened for the first time since the eruption of terrorism in 1989.

He also highlighted the sacrifice of pony ride operator Syed Adil Hussain Shah, who had tried to snatch a weapon from one of the terrorists in a courageous attempt to protect the tourists.

The fallout of the attack on the booming tourism industry and the upcoming Amarnath Yatra also came up for discussion, the officials said.

The 38-day annual Amarnath Yatra is scheduled to start on July 3 from the twin routes -- the traditional 48-kilometre Pahalgam in Anantnag district and the 14-kilometre shorter but steeper Baltal route in Ganderbal district. PTI SKL SZM SZM