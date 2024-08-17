Omar Abdullah chairs meeting of NC functionaries, discusses matters related to J-K polls

Srinagar, Aug 17 (PTI) National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah on Saturday chaired a meeting of party functionaries and discussed matters related to the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections, political affairs and the organisation, a day after the schedule for the polls was announced by the Election Commission.

Issues being faced by the people of Jammu and Kashmir were also discussed at the meeting at NC headquarters Nawa-e-Subha here, a party spokesman said.

The assembly elections, being held after a decade in Jammu and Kashmir and five years after it was reorganised as a Union Territory, will be conducted in three phases -- on September 18, September 25 and October 1. The results of the polls will be announced on October 4.

The spokesman said in the meeting, issues pertaining to party operations and organisational initiatives, challenges being faced by citizens and matters related to the polls were taken up for discussion.

"Economic crisis", unemployment rates, "inflation surge" and ongoing NC activities were also highlighted by party functionaries, the spokesman said.

They expressed deep concern over the government's "negligence" towards citizens, highlighting that essential services that were once readily available are now scarce despite public outcry, the NC said.

The continuous cancellation of recruitment processes was also condemned, the party said, adding that this only serves to exacerbate the frustration and hopelessness felt by the youth.

Abdullah emphasised the importance of unity within the party and maintaining strong connection with the public to ensure the success of party candidates in the upcoming elections, .

He stressed that the NC draws its strength from collaboration and support of the people, making them the cornerstone of the party's vision.

The NC vice president said the party's ability to serve the public and represent the interests of all regions hinges on its strength.

Therefore, it is imperative to prioritise the party's growth and work diligently towards achieving common goals, he said adding, "the NC remains committed to its founding principle of empowering the people and will continue to uphold this belief steadfastly". PTI SSB ANB ANB