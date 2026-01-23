Omar Abdullah chairs pre-Budget consultation for J-K Budget 2026-27

Srinagar, Jan 23 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday chaired a pre-budget consultation meeting with key stakeholders from various sectors ahead of the Budget 2026-27 of the Union territory.

The meeting at the civil secretariat was attended by Ministers Sakina Itoo, Javaid Ahmad Dar and Satish Sharma, and senior officers of various departments, an official spokesperson said.

During the meeting, stakeholders, including industrialists, traders, hoteliers, tour and travel operators, educationists, agriculturists, horticulturists, entrepreneurs and representatives of various business bodies, presented their suggestions and inputs for consideration in the forthcoming budget, he said.

Addressing the gathering, the chief minister said these interactions are an integral part of the government's annual pre-budget consultations, aimed at collecting feedback from diverse sectors to help shape policies and ensure effective allocation of resources.

Abdullah observed that pre-Budget consultations play a crucial role in addressing key economic challenges and promoting inclusive growth. He emphasised the need to present a people-friendly Budget that reflects public aspirations and sentiments.

The chief minister said suggestions received during these consultations would help in formulating a responsive and pragmatic budget framework.

Abdullah assured the participants that their inputs would be carefully examined and, wherever feasible, incorporated into the Budget 2026-27.