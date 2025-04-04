Omar Abdullah deliberately creating situation of confrontation with LG to divert attention: Tarun Chugh

Chandigarh, Apr 4 (PTI) BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh, who is also the party's in-charge for Jammu and Kashmir, on Friday accused J-K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah of "deliberately creating a situation of confrontation with the office of the lieutenant governor to divert public attention from his failure to fulfil election promises".

Chugh also claimed that Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha was constitutionally within his administrative rights to transfer J-K government officials.

"The Union Home Ministry will address the differences between the LG and the chief minister. However, the Abdullah government must focus on fulfilling the promises made to the youth, women and the unemployed," Chugh said in a statement.

There have been differences between the Abdullah-led J-K government and the LG's office on several administrative issues, and Sinha's recent order to transfer/post 48 middle-rung Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) officials only escalated the disquiet.

Chugh also accused Abdullah of following "the same confrontational path as Arvind Kejriwal (earlier) in Delhi by attempting to spread a misleading narrative".

"It will serve no purpose. Abdullah must present his performance report, as the people of J-K are waiting for him to deliver on his promises," Chugh said.

Expressing his disapproval over the transfer order, Abdullah wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, LG Sinha and the chief secretary of J-K, claiming that the order issued without any "lawful authority" undermined the authority of the elected government.

Abdullah also asked Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo to ensure that no transfer/posting orders for non-All India Services officers are issued without the chief minister's prior approval.

In his letter to Shah, Abdullah said a series of actions by the LG, including the contested transfers, have eroded the authority of the elected government, highlighting a growing discord between the elected administration and the LG's office in the union territory. PTI SUN ARI ARI