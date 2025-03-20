National

Omar Abdullah expresses grief over former J-K MLA Faqir Mohammad Khan's death

Jammu And Kashmir Assembly mourning Omar Abdullah Faqir Mohammad Khan

Jammu And Kashmir Assembly mourning death of former MLA Faqir Mohammad Khan

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday expressed grief over the death of former MLA Faqir Mohammad Khan.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of former legislator Faqeer Mohd Khan. He was a true grassroots leader. My heartfelt condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace. The House observed a two-minute silence in his honour," Abdullah posted from the official X handle of J-K Chief Minister.

Khan shot himself dead with a rifle at his Tulsibagh official residence here earlier in the day.

