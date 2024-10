Srinagar, Oct 31 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah Thursday greeted the people of the Union Territory on the occasion of Diwali.

"Wishing everyone celebrating today a very happy Diwali. May the light of all the lamps fill our lives with good health, happiness, and success," Abdullah said on X.

He expressed hope that the festival of lights would bring peace and prosperity to every household in the region. PTI SSB MNK MNK