Omar Abdullah grieves Red Fort blast deaths

Srinagar, Nov 10 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday expressed his grief at the loss of lives in the Delhi Red Fort blast and prayed for the injured.

"Chief Minister has expressed deep shock over the blast in Delhi close to Red Fort, which has claimed several lives and left many injured. He extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured," a post made from his X handle read.

A high-intensity explosion ripped through a slow-moving car near the Red Fort metro station on Monday evening, gutting several vehicles and killing at least eight people, officials said.