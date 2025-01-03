Omar Abdullah inaugurates Winter Carnival in J-K's Pahalgam

Srinagar, Jan 2 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah Thursday inaugurated the Winter Carnival at the famous tourist resort of Pahalgam to promote the Union Territory's rich cultural fabric to a wider audience.

In a grand celebration of Jammu and Kashmir's rich cultural heritage, the chief minister inaugurated the Winter Carnival at Pahalgam this evening, an official spokesman said.

The event, which draws attention to the picturesque beauty of the region and its vibrant cultural landscape, was held in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Chowdhary and former chief minister Farooq Abdullah.

The evening's proceedings began with a musical performance by Abha Hanjura, the spokesman said.

The Winter Carnival is not only a celebration of the region's natural beauty, but also a vital platform for showcasing the talent of local artists and performers, the spokesman said.

This year's edition promises to highlight the region's unique cultural heritage, including traditional music, dance, handicrafts, and culinary delights.

By offering a stage for local talent, the carnival aims to promote Jammu and Kashmir's rich cultural fabric to a wider audience, while also giving local artisans the chance to showcase their work and foster economic growth in the region, he said.

Speaking at the inauguration, Abdullah emphasised the importance of such events in bolstering the tourism industry in J-K.

"Pahalgam is a treasure trove of natural beauty, and through events like the Winter Carnival, we aim to position it as a key tourist destination that not only attracts visitors for its scenic landscapes but also provides them with an authentic cultural experience," the chief minister said.

The Winter Carnival's timing is perfect for the ongoing winter season, which attracts tourists from across the country and abroad. The event has been designed to enhance the appeal of Pahalgam, showcasing its capabilities as a year-round tourist hub.

As more visitors flock the region, local businesses, including hotels, restaurants, and souvenir shops, are likely to experience a boost, contributing to the local economy, the spokesman said.

With its successful inauguration, the Winter Carnival is expected to attract an even larger turnout in the coming days, he said.

In addition to the ongoing musical performances, the event will feature a variety of other attractions, including winter sports activities, food stalls offering traditional Kashmiri cuisine, and craft exhibitions that highlight the region's artisanal excellence, the spokesman added. PTI SSB MNK MNK