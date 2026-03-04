Omar Abdullah interacts with civil society members over Iran situation

Srinagar, Mar 4 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday met with religious leaders and civil society members here to discuss the situation in West Asia wake following the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a US-Israel airstrike.

"Chief Minister today interacted with religious leaders and members of civil society in Srinagar in light of recent developments in West Asia. The participants expressed concern over the situation and conveyed their condolences over the loss of lives in Iran," the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a post on X.

During the meeting, Abdullah emphasised the importance of maintaining peace and harmony in Jammu and Kashmir. While acknowledging the people's grief, he urged that "expressions of grief and mourning remain peaceful and responsible".

The gathering also included a 'Fatiha' (special prayer) for the late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and others who lost their lives in the recent military strikes. "The participants prayed for peace and expressed hope for stability," the CMO added. PTI SSB AKY