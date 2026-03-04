Omar Abdullah interacts with civil society members over Iran situation; appeals for peace in J-K

Srinagar, Mar 4 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday met with religious leaders and civil society members here to discuss the situation in West Asia wake following the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a US-Israel airstrike.

"Chief Minister today interacted with religious leaders and members of civil society in Srinagar in light of recent developments in West Asia. The participants expressed concern over the situation and conveyed their condolences over the loss of lives in Iran," the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a post on X.

During the meeting, Abdullah emphasised the importance of maintaining peace and harmony in Jammu and Kashmir. While acknowledging the people's grief, he urged that "expressions of grief and mourning remain peaceful and responsible".

The gathering also included a 'Fatiha' (special prayer) for the late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and others who lost their lives in the recent military strikes. "The participants prayed for peace and expressed hope for stability," the CMO added.

After the meeting, Abdullah appealed to the public to remain claim and express their protest in a peaceful manner.

"I am thankful to all civil society and religious leaders that a common appeal was issued to the people of Jammu and Kashmir to maintain peace and brotherhood, and we express our grief and anger peacefully," the chief minister told reporters. He expressed hope this appeal would resonate with the people.

Speaking about the recent protests in J-K, Abdullah noted that civil society representatives requested a "soft approach" from the government.

When asked about a case registered against National Conference MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, the chief minister refused to comment on individual cases. "I will not talk about individual FIRs here, but the issue of collective FIRs was discussed in the meeting and we will take it forward," he said.

Mehdi and former Srinagar mayor Junaid Azim Mattu have been booked for allegedly circulating "false, fabricated and misleading content" on social media platforms.

On the issue of Kashmiri students stranded in Iran, Abdullah said while some students did not wish to return, another group faced academic risks. Their medical colleges allegedly informed them they would lose an academic year if they left.

"I think it will be a huge injustice with the students. I will take it up with the Government of India and request them to take it up with the Government of Iran via their ambassador so that those students are allowed to leave. When the situation improves, they will return and their year will not be lost," he said.

On restrictions imposed in the valley, the chief minister said these would be eased as the situation improves.

"It is our endeavour that no innocent blood is spilled and no one gets injured in law and order disturbances. We want the situation to remain stable and for that, the government has received the support of the civil society," he added. PTI SSB MIJ AKY