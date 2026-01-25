Omar Abdullah joins tourists to ski down Gulmarg's slopes, netizens divided

Srinagar, Jan 25 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday joined locals and tourists to ski down the slopes of Gulmarg, where he had gone to review the ongoing development works.

Abdullah, a keen skier and a fitness and sports enthusiast, had participated in several marathons in the last few years.

The ruling National Conference posted a video of the chief minister in action on social media, inviting divided opinions from netizens.

While some criticised Abdullah for having a gala time when the Valley was reeling under problems caused by snowfall, others defended him, saying that he was entitled to personal time.

"I don't understand the criticism for Omar Abdullah's skiing. We may not agree with his politics or all his policies. Yes, there are many issues still to be fixed after the snowstorm. But fitness and sports are personal. We all live in an era of high stress and lifestyle diseases. Omar's commitment to fitness, no matter where he is or what the situation, is worth emulating," a Facebook user commented. PTI MIJ RUK RUK