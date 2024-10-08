J-K election results: Omar Abdullah leading in Budgam, Ganderbal

Srinagar: National Conference leader Omar Abdullah is leading on both Budgam and Ganderbal seats, while Iltija Mufti of the PDP is trailing from Srigufwara-Biejbehara seat, according to initial trends.

People's Conference president Sajad Lone, who is also contesting from two seats, is leading in Handwara seat by a slender margin of 390 votes, while trailing in Kupwara segment, according to Election Commission trends for Jammu and Kashmir.

In Budgam, Abdullah is leading by 1,400 votes while he is leading by 622 votes in Ganderbal. Iltija Mufti, the daughter of PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, is trailing by more than 1,842 votes against NC's Bashir Ahmad Veeri.

Sheikh Khursheed, brother of Lok Sabha member Shiekh Abdul Rashid, is trailing by 455 votes behind People's Conference candidate Irfan Sultan Panditpuri.

Apni Party founder Altaf Bukhari is also trailing in Chanapora constituency where NC's Mushtaq Guroo has taken lead.