Omar Abdullah meets tour operators, discusses measures to promote tourism in J-K

Srinagar, Jun 17 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday interacted with a delegation of the Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO) and discussed steps to boost tourism in the Union Territory.

The tour operators too appealed to its members to promote Jammu and Kashmir as a premier travel destination.

A post on Abdullah's official X handle read, "Chief Minister interacted with a delegation of the Indian Association of Tour Operators and discussed measures to boost tourism and promote J-K as a premier travel destination." In a press release, the IATO lauded the steps taken by the UT government to promote tourism.

"The Government of Jammu and Kashmir, particularly the Department of Tourism, has taken commendable steps to upgrade infrastructure, improve accessibility, enhance security, and provide a tourist-friendly environment. The presence of dedicated tourism officers, trained police personnel, and round-the-clock support systems instills a sense of security and comfort for every traveller," the IATO said.

"IATO appeals to all its members, and the larger travel fraternity in India and internationally, to confidently promote Jammu and Kashmir as a premier tourist destination. We assure travellers that Kashmir is open, vibrant, and ready to host them. The valley, in all its natural splendour, is offering not just scenic beauty but a rejuvenating and secure holiday experience," it added.

The IATO urged the media and travel influencers to share the positive developments and support this effort in rebuilding trust and dispelling unfounded apprehensions.

The IATO said its delegation witnessed first-hand the peaceful and welcoming atmosphere prevailing across all the locations they visited.

"Pahalgam, Srinagar and surrounding areas are absolutely safe for tourists. The hospitality, warmth, and readiness of the local tourism industry are clearly visible, and we were heartened to see that both government authorities and private stakeholders are working together seamlessly to ensure the safety, comfort and memorable experiences of all visitors," it added.