Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti express concern over Israel-Palestine war

Srinagar: National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Monday hoped that the situation in West Asia is brought back to normal at the earliest possible as innocent people were the worst sufferers of the conflict on both sides -- Israel and Palestine.

“Very unfortunate! We are seeing deaths on both sides,” Abdullah told reporters when asked about his reaction to the latest flare-up in the Israel-Palestine conflict.

“Wherever there is violence, be it in Jammu and Kashmir or elsewhere, the ultimate sufferers are innocent people. We hope and pray that the situation is brought close to normal as soon as possible,” he added.

People's Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti also expressed concern over the situation in West Asia but lashed out at the Western world for waking up to the situation only when Tel Aviv is at the receiving end.

"Today the Western world has woken up only after Hamas has attacked Israel. Israel has been committing atrocities in Palestine for decades now, people have been killed -- old, young, women and children but the world is silent about it," Mehbooba told reporters here.