Omar Abdullah, ministers visit Valley's tourist destinations to dispel fears, interact with visitors

Gulmarg (J-K), May 28 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is leading from forefront the campaign for revival of tourism in the Valley, which was hit by a terror attack last month.

On Wednesday, Abdullah took his council of ministers and the whole administrative set up to a picturesque resort in north Kashmir's Baramulla district for a meeting aimed at negating the perception of fear in the Valley.

This came a day after a meeting of the council of ministers at a resort in south Kashmir's Pahalgam.

The chief minister's visits have infused a new hope among stakeholders and increased the chances of a turnaround after the tourist season this year was washed out due to the terror attack.

After chairing the meeting at the Gulmarg Club nestled in the meadows and surrounded by mighty pine trees and sparsely snow-clad mountains, Abdullah took a Gondola (cable car) ride to Kongdori, a bowl-shaped area that lies between Gulmarg and the summit of Apharwat mountain range where the first phase of the ropeway ends.

At Kongdori, a group of tourists from Gujarat and Mumbai requested the chief minister's security detail for a meeting with Abdullah. The chief minister promptly acknowledged the request. He met the tourists with warm hand shakes and smile, and sought from them feedback about their Kashmir visit.

Abdullah lauded the courage of the tourists, and happily posed for photographs and selfies with them.

The warmth and love the chief minister attracted were reflected his council of ministers and senior bureacrats as well.

One of those who were awestruck by Abdullah's presence was Maviya from Mumbai, who celebrated his 15th birthday on Wednesday. The teenager felt ecstatic after Abdullah greeted him and shook his hands.

"How old are you?" Abdullah asked.

Trembling with excitement, Maviya told PTI that it was the best part of his trip. "It was very cool of him to wish me. It was a great experience to meet the chief minister," he said.

Abdullah also wished a tourist couple from Gujarat who celebrated their wedding anniversary on Tuesday.

The chief minister appealed to the tourists to promote the Valley as a safe and peaceful destination. The visitors expressed gratitude for Kashmir's hospitality. They lauded the government for the arrangements that made their stay comfortable.

Mohammad Aftab from Gujarat's Gandhinagar said the atmosphere in Kashmir is contrary to what they get to hear. He said the visitors felt no fear during their stay in the Valley so far.

"People are very loving. They are so helpful. The facilities in hotels are also commendable and the beauty of the places is unmatched," Aftab said.

Taking to X, Abdullah said, "Met tourists at Gulmarg and was pleased to hear their encouraging feedback. Their joy and appreciation reflect the growing confidence in Kashmir as a welcoming and vibrant destination." PTI SSB MIJ RUK RUK