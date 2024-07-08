Omar Abdullah, Mufti, Azad condemn attack on Army personnel in Kathua

Srinagar: Three former chief ministers of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday condemned the terror attack on Army personnel in Kathua district of the Union Territory.

The three former CMs -- Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti and Ghulam Nabi Azad -- reacted to sharply to terrorists ambushing an Army truck in remote Machedi area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district killing four personnel and injuring six others. The fifth personnel succumbed to his injuries later.

"Terrible news from Kathua. It's a very bad day when you lose four brave army personnel in the line of duty. I condemn the attack unequivocally and send my heartfelt condolences to the families. I hope the injured make a swift & complete recovery," Abdullah, who is the vice president of the National Conference (NC), posted on X.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, while condemning the attack, said it was an indication of the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Condemn the terror attack in Kathua that claimed the lives of four soldiers. Tragic & equally shocking that they are losing their lives in the line of duty in places where one found little to no trace of militancy before 2019.

"Tells you all there is to know about the current security situation in J&K. Deepest condolences to their families," she said in a post on X.

Azad also expressed his grief over the incident.

"Deeply saddened and strongly condemn the ambush on an army vehicle by terrorists in Kathua, resulting in the tragic loss of four jawans and injuries to six others. The rise in terrorism in Jammu province is deeply concerning.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the injured and their families. The government must act decisively to tackle terrorism and ensure public safety!" DPAP president Ghulam Nabi Azad posted on X.