Omar Abdullah must name MLAs who cross-voted, says NC MP

Srinagar, Oct 25 (PTI) The National Conference's Lok Sabha MP Ruhullah Mehdi on Saturday asked Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to name the MLAs who voted against the party in the Rajya Sabha polls.

"I am not privy to information about who has voted for whom or who cross-voted. The chief minister stated that he knows it. It is important that what a legislator does with his vote should come out in the public domain," Mehdi told reporters here.

Earlier in the day, Abdullah said that almost everyone knows the names of MLAs who "betrayed us" and voted for the BJP.

He said these MLAs should have the courage to openly state that they helped the BJP win one of the four Rajya Sabha seats in the Union Territory.

Mehdi said the chief minister should take names as the matter is not a private affair but a public one.

"Like the chief minister stated, if someone knows (the names of MLAs who cross-voted), it is not a private affair that he will not take names. If there has been a betrayal of the people's trust and mandate, and peoples' representatives have voted in favour of wrong powers, then the chief minister should name them," the MP said.

Mehdi asserted that until then "all MLAs will be under the shadow of doubt".

The Srinagar MP, who has been disgruntled with the National Conference (NC) for some time now, said it was "unfortunate" that the ruling party has so far done no work on the political front.

"If you didn't want to fight, then why did you promise it while seeking votes? If you are feeling weak even after such a strong mandate, then take others along with you, even though people have not made you dependent on others. You have started doing what others did before the assembly election," Mehdi said.

The influential Shia leader said that if the NC did not do what it should have been doing, people will look for alternatives.

"The people of Jammu and Kashmir are not dependent on the NC, the Congress or the BJP. They will look for options to fight for their existence. If any party has this illusion that everything revolves around them, that is not the case. It is a fight for existence. Had they respected the people's mandate, no one would have questioned them today," he added.

Asked if he would campaign for the NC in Budgam bypolls, Mehdi asked what he would seek votes on.

"My party should tell me what I should take to people in this election. With what faith should I go seek votes? What have we done in the last one year on people's political aspirations? Let the party name a single thing, I will go seek votes on that," he said.

Mehdi said the party should at least show some intention.

"The fight for the (restoration of) Article 370 may be a far off thing, but they can do one thing that shows their intention, that they are serious -- address the issue of reservation. That can be done at your level," he said.

Referring to Abdullah's recent remarks that he does not come under anyone's pressure, the NC MP said that in a democracy, someone who works under pressure of the people reaches the zenith.

"But someone who shows pride ceases to exist. He is called a dictator. If the ruler will not come under anyone's pressure, then the L-G rule was fine, as he also will not come under any pressure. An honest and people-friendly leader comes under pressure of the genuine demands of people," he said.

Pointing out that Abdullah removed his cap while seeking votes in his constituency Ganderbal, Mehdi said, "Before election, we remove our caps in front of people. But after election, we tell the same people that I am not the one to come under pressure of people." He claimed that there was nothing to show even in terms of routine governance.

"There is no consistency -- whether at the political level or governance level -- in the last one year that I can take to people and seek votes. So, I am keeping away from this election. People can differentiate what is right and wrong. I will not advocate for anything," he added. PTI SSB RUK RUK