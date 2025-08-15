Omar Abdullah owes an apology for unkept promise on fight for statehood: Waheed Para

Srinagar, Aug 15 (PTI) Peoples Democratic Party leader Waheed Para on Friday said Chief Minister Omar Abdullah owed an apology to the people of Jammu and Kashmir for not keeping the promises he made during the assembly election campaign last year.

"Omar Abdullah owes an apology, not a signature campaign, for normalising 5th August. With 50 MLAs behind him, he has reduced the fight for J-K's statehood to token gestures, after seeking votes door-to-door on the promise of restoring pre-5th August status," Para said in an X post.

The PDP leader said Abdullah's signature campaign was not just a retreat but betrayal.

"This is not just retreat, it is betrayal. The people gave him a historic mandate to fight for Article 370 and statehood, not to stage political theatre. If he has already surrendered, he must admit it and apologise to every citizen of J-K for selling promises he never intended to keep," he added. PTI MIJ RUK RUK