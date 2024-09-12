Omar Abdullah promises to restore legislative council in J-K

Jammu, Sep 12 (PTI) National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah on Thursday promised to reinstate the legislative council in Jammu and Kashmir once its statehood is restored.

Campaigning in Doda district for the assembly elections, the former chief minister also urged the people to register their dissatisfaction with New Delhi's rule by voting against it.

"Once we get statehood back, we will immediately restore the legislative council. You will not only have an MLA but also a member of legislative council," Abdullah said dunring an election rally in Bhaderwah.

The Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Council, the Upper House, was abolished in October 2019 as part of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act. The Act also reorganised the state into the Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Abdullah was campaigning for National Conference candidates Khalid Najeeb Suharwardy and Mehboob Iqbal, contesting from Doda and Bhaderwah, respectively.

Criticising the BJP, he said, "We are here to stop communal forces from coming to power. We have to seek answers from the BJP for all the wrongs that have been done to Jammu and Kashmir." Abdullah also responded to allegations by the Awami Ittehad Party over his "secessionists and Islamist" claims about Engineer Rashid.

The former chief minister said, "I have never said anything like that. They have a misunderstanding. He (Rashid) was in jail and news couldn't reach him. He is a victim of misconception." On Rashid claiming to "fight" Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Naya Kashmir" narrative, he said, "We have been fighting the BJP for the last 10 years. They spoke about a plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir. Where has that slogan gone now? If I don't hear those same slogans from them, it will be evident they have struck a deal with the BJP." Abdullah also urged the voters to send a strong message to New Delhi.

"You are getting your right to choose a representative after 10 years. Elections are a chance for people to raise their voices. There has been no democracy in Jammu and Kashmir for six years," he said.

Seeking votes for National Conference candidates, Abdullah said, "If you are satisfied with the 10 years of central rule, then support the BJP. I have no problem with that. But if you are dissatisfied, send a strong message to Delhi. Tell them that they have deceived you." He also alleged there had been no development on the ground in Jammu and Kashmir since the 2019 abrogation of Article 370.

"What has the BJP done other than bringing death and destruction?" he asked.

Abdullah also promised 200 units of free electricity if voted to power.

"But please, don't divide your votes. If you believe you will benefit from our rule, vote for our candidate," he said. PTI AB SZM