Omar Abdullah questions Pakistan's offer to join 'neutral' probe into Pahalgam killings

Ramban: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday questioned Pakistan's offer to join any "neutral and transparent" probe into the terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people on April 22.

"The recent tragedy in Pahalgam is yet another example of this perpetual blame game, which must come to a grinding halt. Continuing with its role as a responsible country, Pakistan is open to participating in any neutral, transparent and credible investigation," Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Saturday.

"First they (Pakistan) did not accept that something happened in Pahalgam. Then they even said it was done by India. They were the ones who first accused us, so it's difficult to say anything about them," Abdullah told reporters here.

Asked about Sharif's remarks, Abdullah said, "I do not want to comment much on their (Pakistani leaders) statements. I regret the incident, which should not have happened."

On the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 with Pakistan, which India put in abeyance for the cross-border links to the Pahalgam attack, and the dams constructed over the Chenab River, Abdullah said, "Why are you linking the two? What does the water treaty have to do with these things? Whether the Indus Water Treaty is suspended or not, what does it have to do with these projects?"

The chief minister was in Ramban to review the restoration of essential services following flash floods and mudslides in the region.

During his visit, Abdullah went to the flash flood-hit Dharam Kund village, where three persons were killed and dozens of houses were damaged on April 20.