Omar Abdullah reaffirms commitment to time-bound recruitment; 30,000 vacancies to be filled in 2026

Jammu, Feb 20 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday reiterated that his government is committed to filling vacancies in a time-bound manner, announcing that over 30,000 vacancies will be filled in 2026. The chief minister made these remarks while replying to a question raised by member Prof Gharu Ram Bhagat during the Question Hour of the ongoing Budget session of the legislative Assembly.

Informing the House, the chief minister stated that vacancies arise from time to time in various government departments, including field-level posts, due to retirements, promotions, resignations and other administrative reasons.

"There are institutional mechanisms in place for periodic assessment of vacancies and timely referral to the concerned recruiting agencies in accordance with the statutory provisions," he said.

He further noted that to ensure essential services and field-level functions are not adversely affected, adequate staff strength is maintained across departments. "Wherever necessary, interim administrative arrangements are adopted in accordance with established rules", he said.

The government, he said, has taken several measures to expedite the filling up of vacancies.

"These include advance identification and consolidation of vacancies, time-bound referral of requisitions to recruiting agencies, streamlining of procedural requirements, regular monitoring at the administrative level, and ensuring efficiency and transparency in the recruitment process."