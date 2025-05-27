Omar Abdullah reviews Amarnath Yatra preparations at Nunwan base camp

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday visited the Nunwan Base Camp of the Amarnath Yatra to review preparations for the pilgrimage set to being in the first week of July.

The chief minister reviewed the arrangements for the yatra and interacted with officials on the ground.

He emphasised the importance of coordination for ensuring safety and comfort of the pilgrims.

"Visited Nunwan Base Camp to take stock of arrangements for the Amarnath Yatra. Reviewed facilities, interacted with officials on the ground, and emphasised seamless coordination to ensure the safety and comfort of pilgrims," Abdullah said in a post on his official handle on X.

The yatra is scheduled to begin on July 3.