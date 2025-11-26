Omar Abdullah reviews development scenario of Poonch

Jammu, Nov 26 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday conducted an extensive review of the developmental landscape of Poonch, directing all departments to accelerate project execution so that benefits reach people without delay.

Abdullah took a detailed assessment of the pace of ongoing works in the border district, funds utilisation and overall progress of key infrastructure projects and welfare schemes.

Chairing the high-level meeting, the chief minister underscored the need for timely utilisation of allocated funds, strict adherence to set timelines and ensuring visible outcomes on the ground.

Responding to submissions raised by public representatives in the meeting, the chief minister assured that all issues, grievances and demands of the people of Poonch will be addressed with priority.

He reiterated the government's commitment to inclusive development and stressed the need to resolve administrative and procedural hurdles to ensure seamless progress.

"The government's top priority is the holistic development of far-flung and remote areas and district-wise review meetings are being conducted to understand local needs and developmental expectations directly from stakeholders," he said.

Abdullah said his government has intensified its focus on strengthening road connectivity, upgrading public infrastructure, improving educational facilities and boosting the economic growth of the region.

These interventions, he said, are vital for ensuring equitable growth and improving the quality of life of the people.

He directed officials to maintain close interdepartmental coordination, regularly monitor progress and ensure accountability at all levels.

The chief minister called for time-bound resolution of pending issues, including completion of the mini-secretariat buildings, Border Roads Organisation (BRO)-related road matters and clearance of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) liabilities, to further accelerate the district's development momentum.

Later, Abdullah, along with his cabinet colleagues, e-inaugurated five key development projects worth Rs 13.54 crore for the district, including a modern compost-making unit at Mendhar and multiple water supply schemes across Haveli and Surankote.

These initiatives will strengthen agriculture, improve safe drinking water access and enhance the quality of life for the people, an official spokesman said. PTI TAS TAS KSS KSS