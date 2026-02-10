Omar Abdullah rules out Article 370 link to Amarnath Yatra facilities

Jammu, Feb 10 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said the Amarnath pilgrimage had always been facilitated by Kashmiri Muslims and would continue to do so in the future.

Abdullah made the remarks in response to Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma's claim that the government's special provision for improving facilities for the Amarnath pilgrims was possible only after the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.

Earlier, while presenting his budget for 2026-27, Abdullah had informed the house that his government was committed to ensuring the safety and comfort of pilgrims visiting the Amarnath shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas.

He said more than 200 infrastructure works for the annual pilgrimage were completed during 2025-26, and proposed an outlay of Rs 180 crore for 2026-27 to further modernise pilgrimage infrastructure in partnership with the Border Roads Organisation.

"When have we not facilitated the Amarnath Yatra? Kashmiris have always carried pilgrims on their shoulders and helped them reach the cave. When has the Yatra ever been possible without Kashmiris? "You tell me — when has it been possible without them? This is not something new to be facilitated today. The cave itself was discovered by a local," the chief minister told reporters outside the assembly, responding to a question about the statement of the BJP leader in the House during discussion on the Budget. T he chief minister said the government and the people of Kashmir have always facilitated this pilgrimage and will continue to do so in the future. "This has nothing to do with Article 370." PTI TAS VN VN