J-K election result: Omar Abdullah leads by 16,000 votes in Budgam

Srinagar: National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah secured an unassailable lead of over 16,000 votes against PDP candidate Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam seat.

With just one round of counting to go, Abdullah secured 32,344 votes which was 16,294 more than Mehdi's 16,050 votes.

Abdullah, who is the front-runner for the post of chief minister, is also leading from the family bastion of Ganderbal by a margin of over 5,000 votes over PDP candidate Bashir Ahmad Mir.