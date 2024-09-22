Omar Abdullah should have sought apology before fighting assembly polls in J&K: Rajnath Singh

Jammu, Sep 22 (PTI) Asserting that the crisis of credibility is the biggest challenge facing Indian politics, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah should have sought an apology from people for changing his mind to contest the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

Abdullah, a former chief minister, is fighting the elections from two assembly segments - Ganderbal and Budgam - after initially announcing his decision not to fight the polls before restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

Several posters have come up at different places on Jammu-Airport road questioning Abdullah’s double talk with regard to his decision to fight the elections.

“Crisis of credibility is the biggest challenge in Indian politics. I was hurt when I came out of the airport on seeing a poster and thought about what had happened to Indian politics. The poster carried the picture of a young NC leader who had said I will not fight the elections till restoration of statehood and is now fighting the elections from two seats,” said Singh.

“He may not have any problem but I am hurt because at least he should have sought an apology from the people,” the defence minister said addressing an election rally at Sainik Colony near here in support of BJP candidate Narinder Singh.

This was his fourth rally of the day ahead of the second phase of elections in Jammu and Kashmir on September 25.

A total of 26 seats spread across central Kashmir districts of Srinagar, Ganderbal and Budgam and Rajouri, Poonch and Reasi districts in Jammu region are going to polls in the second phase.

He said it is not the question of Omar, Rajnath or any other leader, but it is the question of credibility in Indian politics.

“This is the biggest challenge of the time, but the BJP is the only party in the country which has taken the crisis of credibility as a challenge and we have conquered it as well,” added Singh.

He said the Congress, National Conference (NC) and PDP are promising restoration of statehood if their government is formed in Jammu and Kashmir.

“How are they going to do this when they don’t have a government at the Centre? Restoration of statehood without the government at the Centre is not possible,” Singh said.

The defence minister said he has been in politics for over three decades, holding important positions in the BJP, including two time national president, member parliament, MLA and minister in different governments.

“Biggest asset of a person is his credibility. What is said should be done and there should be no difference in words and deeds. When I fought the elections, I was 26 years old and felt ashamed for not fulfilling all my promises. I took a pledge at that time that I will never make any assurance but will try to meet all the aspirations of the people,” he said.

Singh said the BJP is doing the same thing.

“Pick up our manifesto since 1951 and what we have said was done. We have promised to revoke Article 370 on getting a majority and we did it in a pinch in August 2019,” Singh said.

“I respect (NC president) Farooq Abdullah, who is an elderly person...politics should not have been done just for the formation of a government, it should be done for nation and society building,” he added referring to the NC’s poll promise of restoration of Article 370 and statehood.

He said Jammu and Kashmir will get back its statehood from the BJP government, adding “this is not my assurance but the assurance given by the prime minister to the people of the region”. PTI TAS AS AS