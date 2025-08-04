Omar Abdullah slams BJP for raising fingers on performance of J-K government

Jammu, Aug 4 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday slammed BJP for raising fingers on the performance of his over nine-month-old government and said he will put forth the "report card" before the public "after completing five years".

Abdullah was speaking to reporters after visiting Government Medical College (GMC) hospital here to inquire about the condition of wife and daughter of a Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) who along with his son lost his life in a landslide in Reasi district on Thursday night.

Earlier in the day, the CM drove from Jammu to Udhampur to express condolences to the district police chief on the passing away of his minor daughter.

Meanwhile, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha also visited GMC Jammu and enquired about the health of the family members of SDM Rajinder Singh Rana, a 2011-batch JK Administrative Service (JKAS) officer.

Both Sinha and Abdullah attended the 9th convocation ceremony of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST), Jammu before leaving for GMC Jammu and Udhampur, respectively.

"I talked to doctors and came to know that the daughter of the slain officer is recovering well while his wife underwent a surgery for spinal cord injury. The doctors assured me that they are taking good care of her. Our government will do whatever possible for her treatment," Abdullah told reporters at GMC.

Rana who along with his son were killed when their car was struck by a landslide near his native Pattian village in Reasi district on Thursday night. His wife and daughter along with another person were injured in the accident and are undergoing treatment at GMC hospital Jammu.

Asked about local BJP leaders' criticism of his government over alleged failure to address public issues, the chief minister said "we are in power for nine months and cannot construct all roads within this period. They need to tell the public what we got from them in inheritance.

"Both (Jammu and Udhampur Lok Sabha Seats of Jammu region) returned BJP candidates (for third term) and they were also in power from 2014 to 2024 (in J&K). Before raising fingers on me, they should give the account of their performance of these years to the public. When we complete our five years, we will put our report card before our people," Abdullah said.

The chief minister visited the residence of Senior Superintendent of Police, Udhampur Amod Ashok Nagpure and expressed his condolences on the passing away of his four-year-old daughter the previous day.

The office of the chief minister, in a post on X, said Abdullah visited Udhampur to "offer condolences to SSP Udhampur on the tragic and untimely demise of his young daughter. He stood with the bereaved family in this hour of profound grief." Lt Governor also visited Government Medical College, Jammu and was briefed by a team of senior doctors on the health condition of the wife and daughter of the deceased SDM and other injured.

He directed the hospital administration to ensure the best possible medical care for their speedy recovery, an official spokesman said.

Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary also visited the hospital on Saturday and met the injured family members of Rana including his wife and daughter. PTI TAS NB