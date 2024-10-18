Omar Abdullah urges Cabinet colleagues to monitor departments assigned to them

Srinagar, Oct 18 (PTI) Newly appointed Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday asked his Cabinet colleagues to actively monitor and review the functioning of the departments assigned to them to improve governance in the Union Territory.

After Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha allocated portfolios to the newly inducted ministers in the Abdullah-led Cabinet, the chief minister chaired a review meeting of several departments at the Secretariat here, an official spokesperson said.

At the meeting, Abdullah assessed the performance and progress of the various departments and asserted the government's commitment to transparency and accountability in their functioning.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary, Adviser to the chief minister Nasir Aslam Wani, Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, Cabinet ministers and other administrative secretaries.

The chief secretary presented a detailed briefing highlighting the notable achievements of the various departments, the current status of ongoing projects and the deadlines for their completion, the spokesperson said.

The discussions included future strategies to improve governance and enhance service delivery across the Union Territory, he added.

Reiterating the necessity of adhering to deadlines, Abdullah said, "The reviews will provide us with a clear understanding as to where we stand and help us move forward effectively." The chief minister also announced that his office would review the departments directly under his purview to ensure comprehensive oversight of the government's functioning.

"The government is committed to fostering a transparent and accountable administration, and it is vital that each department works in unison to deliver the benefits of development at the grassroots level," Abdullah said.

The chief minister also visited the office chambers of his Cabinet colleagues to congratulate them on formally assuming their respective duties.

He expressed confidence in the ministers and the adviser, expressing hope that they would carry out their responsibilities diligently.

Abdullah highlighted the importance of their roles in advancing the government's developmental agenda and ensuring the welfare of the people.

The ministers reaffirmed their commitment to working collectively under Abdullah's leadership to deliver on the promises made to the people. PTI SSB RHL