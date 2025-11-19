Omar Abdullah visits kin of photographers killed in accidental blast in Nowgam

Srinagar, Nov 19 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday visited the families of the two crime branch photographers who were killed in the accidental blast in Nowgam last week and expressed his condolences.

Abdullah met the family of Arshid Ahmad Shah at Chancer village in Kulgam, and that of Javid Mansoor Rather at Hariparigam in Tral area of Pulwama district, an official spokesperson said.

The chief minister expressed his deepest condolences and solidarity with the bereaved families, and assured them that the government stands firmly with them in this hour of immense pain, the spokesperson said.

Abdullah consoled both the families, offered words of comfort and reassurance.

He emphasised that while no amount can compensate for the precious lives lost in the unfortunate accident, the government will extend every possible assistance to help the affected families rebuild their lives.

The accidental blast in Nowgam police station on Friday left nine dead and 32 injured.

Among the deceased were six policemen -- State Investigation Agency Inspector Israr Ahmad Shah, Selection Grade Constables Rather and Shah (both Crime Branch photographers), Selection Grade Constable Aijaz Afzal Mir and Constables Mohammad Amin Mir and Showkat Ahmad Bhat (all three working with the Forensic Science Laboratory).

Naib Tehsildar Muzaffar Ahmed Khan, Chowkidar of the area Suhail Ahmad Rather, and Mohammad Shafi Parray, a tailor, were the other persons killed in the blast. PTI SSB RUK RUK