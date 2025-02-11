Omar Abdullah visits Sonamarg fire site, assures support to affected

Srinagar, Feb 11 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday visited the market in Sonamarg area of Ganderbal district where a fire broke out to assess the situation and assured his full support to the affected.

A massive fire broke out in Sonamarg resort town of Ganderbal district on Saturday, damaging several shops and restaurants.

"Visited Sonamarg today, where a devastating fire caused significant damage to several shops, impacting many livelihoods. Assured the affected shopkeepers of full support, with immediate relief already announced. The government stands with them and will take all necessary steps to ensure their rehabilitation and recovery," Abdullah wrote on X.

The chief minister was accompanied by his advisor Nasir Aslam Wani, Member of Legislative Assembly Kangan Mian Mehar Ali and Ganderbal Deputy Commissioner Jatin Kishore.

During his visit, he interacted with members of the Sonamarg market association, extending his sympathies and assuring them of the government's full support.

Abdullah later chaired a meeting with the Sonamarg market association, attended by several officials, including the DC, SSP, SDM Kangan, CEO Sonamarg Development Authority (SDA) and other officers.

The meeting focused on demands of immediate financial assistance, permission for building reconstruction and the establishment of a fire service station in Sonamarg.

Abdullah emphasised the reconstruction of shops with a well-planned design, developed in consultation with all stakeholders, including the Tourism Department, District Administration, and SDA.

He assured the traders that a permanent fire station would be established in the area.

The National Conference leader also announced that financial assistance under Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) for the affected shops has been approved.

