Omar approves used water management project, heritage courses in J-K

Jammu, Nov 6 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday approved a used water management project, which includes a Rs 19.99 crore sewage treatment plant for Ganderbal town in central Kashmir.

"This will ensure proper treatment of used water, keep our rivers clean and improve public health and sanitation," the Office of the Chief Minister, J-K, said in a post on X. The J-K government has also approved the chief minister’s scheme for introduction of heritage courses under the skill development department.

"The scheme will revive seven traditional craft courses across 25 units in government ITIs and polytechnics, with an intake capacity of 500 students, along with stipends for trainees and honorarium for instructors," another post said.

"A step towards preserving heritage and promoting skill-based livelihoods in J&K," it added. PTI AB AB DV DV