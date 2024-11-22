Omar chairs first cabinet meeting in Jammu, discusses reservation, employment, recruitments

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah chaired a cabinet meeting of his government here on Friday during which various issues, including employment, reservation and recruitment processes, were discussed and directions were passed.

Advertisment

The cabinet, which discussed the growing demand for revising the reservation limit in government jobs in Jammu and Kashmir, decided to form a sub-committee to engage with all stakeholders on the issue.

Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary, other ministers and Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo participated in the meeting.

This was the second meeting of this government during its tenure of over one month.

Advertisment

Briefing the media after the meeting, Minister for Jal Shakti and Forests, Javed Ahmed Rana, said that critical issues, including employment, reservation, recruitment processes and development, were deliberated upon.

"Today we held a cabinet meeting under the leadership of the chief minister. We discussed the address by the honourable lieutenant governor in the assembly and it has been approved. Rest assured, all the decisions taken in the meeting will be shared with you in due course," Rana said.

He said that the lieutenant governor’s speech during the assembly session was thoroughly discussed and approved.

Advertisment

Replying to a question about the demand for the Darbar Move, the minister said "every important aspect mentioned in his address has been included in it".

Responding to another question about unemployment, which emerged as a major focus during the discussions, Rana said, "The CM has instructed all ministers to prioritize addressing unemployment within their respective departments. They should start their exercise. As part of our 100-day agenda, we are committed to presenting concrete measures within the next two months." He emphasized that tackling unemployment was a significant promise in the election manifesto and the government is committed to fulfilling it.

On filling vacant posts across various departments, Rana said that "deliberations were held on whether the posts should be referred to the PSC (Public Service Commission) or SSRB".

Advertisment

"We will ensure that advertisements for these posts are issued within a fixed time frame," he added.

Rana further emphasized "our election manifesto is no longer just a promise — it is now an official government document".

"Whether it is the provision of gas cylinders or other welfare measures, the honourable CM has directed ministers to take swift departmental actions to ensure implementation in letter and spirit," he said.

Advertisment

Replying to a question about National Conference MP Aga Syed Ruhullah's threat to hold a dharna at the chief minister's residence on the issue of the rationalization of reservation, Rana said that Abdullah has decided to form a cabinet sub-committee to engage with all stakeholders.

"As per the direction of the CM, a cabinet sub-committee will be formed. The sub-committee will hold talks with all stakeholders. Any decisions taken will prioritize the public’s interest," he added.

Rana stressed that dialogue and consensus are crucial in such matters.

Advertisment

Unrest among unemployed youth was triggered after the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission recently advertised 575 posts of school lecturers, out of which only 238 were for open meritorious candidates, while 337 were for reserved categories.

Responding to the strike call of various youth organizations, NC MP Ruhullah wrote on X "And I will sit with all of you outside the office or the residence of HCM (Hon’ble Chief Minister). I have neither forgotten nor backtracked on the issue of Rationalisation of Reservation. I am assured that the government will take a decision to rationalise the policy soon.” On the issue of age relaxation for job aspirants and daily wagers, Rana acknowledged its urgency and said it was also discussed.

"The cabinet has directed the government to address this matter promptly," he said.

Advertisment

Regarding the issue of daily wagers, Rana said, "The issue of daily wagers is a big one. There is a large number of daily wagers. The honourable CM has already issued instructions to the ministers to start the process on this direction at their end." Rana reiterated the government’s commitment to delivering on its promises, ensuring transparency and addressing the pressing issues faced by people of the region.