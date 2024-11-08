Omar Abdullah condemns killing of village defence guards in Kishtwar

Srinagar: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday condemned the killing of two village defence guards by terrorists in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Deeply saddened & concerned by the attack that resulted in the deaths of Kuldeep Kumar & Nazeer Ahmed Padder of Kuntwara in Kishtwar, members of the local village defence committee," Abdullah posted on X.

Deeply saddened & concerned by the attack that resulted in the deaths of Kuldeep Kumar & Nazeer Ahmed Padder of Kuntwara in Kishtwar, members of the local village defence committee. The terrorists killed two innocent men who had taken their livestock to graze. I condemn this… — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) November 8, 2024

He said the terrorists killed two innocent men who had taken their livestock to graze.

"I condemn this attack unequivocally & send my condolences to the families. At the same time I expect the security forces to move quickly to plug any gaps in our counter-terror grid & ensure that attacks like this stop completely," he said.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti also condemned the killings.

"Party President Ms. Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) has condemned the brutal killings of Nazir Ahmad and Kuldeep Kumar, village defense guards in Kishtwar," the PDP posted on its official X handle.

Party President Ms. Mehbooba Mufti ( @MehboobaMufti ) has condemned the brutal killings of Nazir Ahmad and Kuldeep Kumar, village defense guards in Kishtwar. She has extended her heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims in this hour of grief. — J&K PDP (@jkpdp) November 7, 2024

People's Conference leader Sajad Lone also expressed sadness over the loss of lives.

"Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of two Village Defence Guards (VDGs) in Kishtwar, who were brutally shot dead. My heartfelt condolences to their families and loved ones. May they rest in peace," he added.

Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of two Village Defence Guards (VDGs) in Kishtwar, who were brutally shot dead.

My heartfelt condolences to their families and loved ones.

May they rest in peace. — Sajad Lone (@sajadlone) November 7, 2024