Omar conducts aerial survey of flood-hit areas in Kathua

Jammu, Sept 25 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday conducted an aerial survey of the flood-affected villages in Kathua district and interacted with those who lost their houses in the natural calamity, officials said.

The chief minister also chaired a meeting of officers and directed them to ensure necessary relief to the affected population, they said.

After conducting an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas in Kathua district, the chief minister held an interaction with the residents of Duggain village of Billawar whose houses were damaged in the recent flooding.

Later, a meeting was held with the officers of district administration, the office of chief minister said in a post on X.

The chief minister assured of all possible assistance and directed the administration to ensure necessary relief to the affected, the post said.

Abdullah is also scheduled to visit Mahore area of Reasi district to assess the damage caused by the flash floods. PTI TAS TAS DV DV