Omar deputes ministers on state visits for ensuring safety of JK students, businessmen

Srinagar, Apr 25 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday said he has deputed his cabinet ministers to various cities across the country to instill a sense of security among Kashmiri students and businessmen following reports of harassment after the Pahalgam terror attack.

He said the purpose of these visits is to coordinate efforts with the respective state governments and ensure the safety and well-being of Jammu and Kashmir residents.

"With a view to instilling a sense of security among our students and businessmen currently in other states, I have deputed my Cabinet Ministers to various cities across the country," Abdullah said in a post on his official X handle.

"The J&K Government will stand with its people - anywhere, everywhere," he added. PTI MIJ ZMN